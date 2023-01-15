Dantzler (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's matchup against the Giants, Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
As expected, Dantzler is inactive for the playoff matchup due to an ankle injury that sidelined him throughout practice this week. His absence will likely lead to extra playing time for Chandon Sullivan and Kris Boyd.
