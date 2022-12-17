Dantzler appeared to work with the second-team behind Duke Shelley in warmups prior to Saturday's game against the Colts, Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com and Alec Lewis of The Athletic report.

It remains to be seen if that remains the case during Saturday's contest, but given that Dantzler had been listed as questionable after dealing with an illness this past week, it's possible that the cornerback could be eased back into the mix versus the Colts. In nine games to date, Dantzler has recorded 48 tackles and a forced fumble.