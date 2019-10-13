The Vikings elevated Smith from their practice squad to the 53-man roster Saturday, Craig Peters of the team's official site reports.

Smith was a fifth-round selection in the 2019 draft by Minnesota, but failed to make the roster out of camp and was signed to the team's practice squad. With Ben Gedeon (concussion) and Kentrell Brothers (hamstring) nursing injuries, Smith could get the call for Week 6 to bring some much-needed depth to the linebacking corps.