Vikings' Cameron Smith: Achieves promotion
The Vikings elevated Smith from their practice squad to the 53-man roster Saturday, Craig Peters of the team's official site reports.
Smith was a fifth-round selection in the 2019 draft by Minnesota, but failed to make the roster out of camp and was signed to the team's practice squad. With Ben Gedeon (concussion) and Kentrell Brothers (hamstring) nursing injuries, Smith could get the call for Week 6 to bring some much-needed depth to the linebacking corps.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 6 WR Preview: Expectations for Hill
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 6, including...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 6, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
DFS: Lineups, contrarian players
Heath Cummings gives his top plays and contrarian lineups for Week 6.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Worth the hype
Kyler Murray started to show his upside last week, but he's ready to take his game to a whole...
-
Week 6 Injuries: Gurley out; Who's in?
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
Week 6 RB Preview: Malcolm must-start
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 6 including what to do with...