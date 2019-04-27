The Vikings selected Smith in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 162nd overall.

Smith (6-foot-2, 238 pounds) looks like a fine value for the Vikings this late, as the four-year USC starter was quite productive in college and only helped his case at the combine. His 4.69-second 40 doesn't stand out but checks the box, and his 39-inch vertical and 123-inch broad jump are superb marks otherwise. He won't displace Eric Kendricks or Anthony Barr from the lineup, but Smith could push for meaningful snaps early on in his career.