Vikings' Cameron Smith: Heart procedure successful
Mike Zimmer said Tuesday that Smith's heart surgery was successful, Will Ragatz of Sports Illustrated reports.
Zimmer said Smith is in "good shape." The 2019 fifth-round pick, who played a depth role across five games as a rookie, will set his sights on getting healthy for 2021.
