Smith (chest) cleared waivers and was placed on the reserve/non-football illness list, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Smith had open-heart surgery to repair a bicuspid aortic valve, so it's unsurprising that he'll be shut down for the year. The 2019 fifth-round pick played in five games in his rookie year, and he'll set his sights on getting healthy for the time being.