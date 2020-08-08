Smith (illness) announced he'll miss the 2020 season due to a heart condition, Eric Smith of the Vikings' official site reports.
A 2019 fifth-round pick of the Vikings, Smith opened training camp on the reserve/COVID-19 list after testing positive for the virus. While undergoing screening, it was discovered that he requires open heart surgery to repair a bicuspid aortic valve. The procedure is expected to allow Smith to play again once he recovers and gains clearance, but his second pro campaign will be spent healing instead of on the field.