Bynum started at safety opposite Harrison Smith and had ten total tackles in Sunday's loss to Tampa Bay.

Bynum picked up where he left off last season when he had a breakout season as the starting free safety. It was thought 2022 first-round pick Lewis Cine may challege for the starting free safety role, but he struggled in the preseason and was limited to special teams in the opener. Bynum was also strong in pass coverage as he allowed three receptions on four targets but for just 12 yards, according to Pro Football Focus.