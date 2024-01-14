Bynum recorded 137 total tackles and nine pass deflections, including two interceptions in 17 games for the Vikings in the 2023 regular season.

Bynum's productivity increased tremendously in his second season as a starter on the Vikings' defense, ranking first on the team in total tackles and second in both pass deflections and interceptions. The third-year pro's rookie contract will keep him in Minnesota through the 2024 season, but Bynum could very well get extended after his 2023 campaign. Expect the 25-year-old to try and add another productive season to his resume in 2024.