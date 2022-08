Bynum is listed as Minnesota's starting free safety on the team's first preseason depth chart released Wednesday, Craig Peters of the Vikings' official site reports.

He's in a battle for the job with first-round draft pick Lewis Cine. Bynum's placement atop of the depth chart is likely in deference to his veteran status, given that he mostly played on special teams in 2021. Even if Cine breaks camp as a starter, Bynum should get plenty of snaps in the secondary this season.