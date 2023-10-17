Bynum notched nine solo tackles during Sunday's 19-13 win over the Bears.
Bynum now boasts 41 total tackles through six appearances, an average of 6.8 per contest. He's also tallied two passes defensed and one forced fumble. By virtue of his consistent tackle numbers, Bynum will remain an interesting fantasy option in IDP formats heading into a Week 7 home matchup against the 49ers.
