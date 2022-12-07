Bynum posted two passes defended, including one interception, to go along with seven tackles (six solo) in Sunday's 27-22 victory versus the Jets.

Bynum sealed this last-minute win for Minnesota, as he stepped in front of a pass intended for wide receiver Corey Davis on the Jets' final play from scrimmage. This marked the second-year safety's second pick and his sixth pass defended of the 2022 campaign -- both of which represent career highs. Bynum has also been a consistent tackler (57) while playing every defensive snap for the Vikings this season. He'll look to continue playing a prominent role alongside Harrison Smith in Week 14 versus the Lions.