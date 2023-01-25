Over 17 games, Bynum registered a career-high 81 tackles (49 solo) as well as six passes defended, including two interceptions, and two fumble recoveries during the 2022 regular season.

Bynum doubled his production in pass defense while nearly tripling his number of tackles in his second campaign with Minnesota. The 2021 fourth-round pick saw the majority of his playing time come on special teams as a rookie, though he opened the 2022 season in an every-down role alongside veteran strong safety Harrison Smith. The 24-year-old Bynum also maintained this role throughout the entirety of the campaign after rookie first-rounder Lewis Cine went down with a season-ending fractured leg Week 4. It will be worth monitoring how the Vikings plan to split playing time between this pair heading into the 2023 season.