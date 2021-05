The Vikings selected Bynum in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 125th overall.

Bynum's speed is something of a question, but he showcased solid instincts and technique as a four-year starter for California. He's a good fit for coach Mike Zimmer's preferred zone scheme, and it's possible he could better develop as a safety at the NFL level. It's also worth noting that Bynum drew consistent praise for his leadership at California, even being named team captain in two separate seasons.