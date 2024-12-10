Bynum registered seven tackles (two solo) in Sunday's 42-21 win over Atlanta.
Bynum co-led the Vikings in tackles Sunday with Blake Cashman and Josh Metellus. Bynum has played every single defensive snap in consecutive games, and in the eight regular-season games since the Vikings' Week 7 bye, he's accumulated 44 tackles (21 solo) and four pass defenses (including one interception).
