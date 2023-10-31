Bynum had seven tackles (six solo) including 0.5 sacks in Sunday's 24-10 win over the Packers.

He also had two pass deflections on the day and played a large part in limiting Jordan Love and the Packers to 196 net passing yards. Bynum leads the Vikings' defense with 76 tackles on the year and is only five short of the 81 he had over 17 games in the 2022 season. He could surpass that total as early as Week 9 against the Falcons.