Bynum had 15 tackles (six solo), including one tackle for loss, in Thursday's 34-28 loss to Philadelphia.

Bynum was the leading tackler for a Minnesota defense that got plenty of opportunities to rack up tackles against a run-heavy Philadelphia offense that rushed for 259 yards and three touchdowns. Thursday's 15 tackles marked a new career high for the 2021 fourth-round draft pick, who has 25 tackles (11 solo) through two games in 2023.