Bynum recorded eight tackles (six solo) and forced two fumbles in Sunday's Week 16 loss to the Lions.

Bynum tied for third on Minnesota in stops in the defeat, reaching eight tackles for the fourth time over his past five games. The third-year safety also forced a pair of fumbles, the latter of which was recovered by the Vikings for a turnover. Through 15 games, Bynum has tallied a career-high 120 stops (85 solo) along with a pair of interceptions and 0.5 sacks.