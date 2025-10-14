Wentz (shoulder) was able to practice Monday, Andrew Krammer of The Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

Wentz contended with soreness in his non-throwing shoulder during the Vikings' Oct. 6 win over the Browns in London, but he was able to finish out the contest. He appears to have made some progress in his recovery over the Vikings' Week 7 bye, though it won't be clear until Wednesday whether he's participating in practice as a full participant. J.J. McCarthy (ankle) also returned to practice Monday for the first time since Sept. 14, so even if his shoulder proves to be a non-issue, Wentz may move to the bench for Sunday's game against the Eagles after starting in each of the previous three games. The Vikings will likely gauge the health of McCarthy and Wentz throughout the week of practice before announcing a starter for Sunday.