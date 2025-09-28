Wentz completed 30 of 46 passes for 350 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions in Sunday's 24-21 loss to the Steelers in Dublin. He added 12 rushing yards on two carries and also threw a two-point conversion to Jalen Nailor.

The Vikings lost right tackle Brian O'Neill to a knee injury and center Ryan Kelly to a concussion in the first half, and Wentz was under constant pressure as a result, getting sacked six times in total. Minnesota headed into the fourth quarter staring at a 21-6 deficit, but Wentz was able to lead a comeback that fell just short, hitting Zavier Scott for a 16-yard TD and Nailor for a two-yard score inside the final four minutes. On the other hand, the veteran QB almost threw a third INT in crunch time, only to have it overturned upon review. With J.J. McCarthy (ankle) not quite 100 percent yet, Wentz is expected to get another start in London for a Week 5 clash with the Browns, but he'll need to take better care of the ball to have a shot at retaining the job when the Vikings return from Europe.