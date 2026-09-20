Wentz completed 11 of 20 passes for 143 yards in Sunday's 9-3 win over the Bears. He added six yards on three carries.

Neither team reached 200 passing yards on a wet and windy day at Soldier Field, so Wentz had no real opportunity to build on his impressive performance last week in relief of Kyler Murray (concussion), when he threw three TDs. Murray could clear the concussion protocol in time to re-take the reins of the offense in Week 3, returning Wentz to the bench for a road trip to Tampa Bay after he led the Vikings to a 2-0 start to the season.