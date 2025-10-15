Wentz (shoulder) practiced fully Wednesday.

Wentz emerged from the Vikings' last game Week 5 against the Browns in London with an injury to his left, non-throwing shoulder. Coach Kevin O'Connell said Wednesday that Wentz handled every throw at Monday's unofficial session, and the veteran signal-caller seemingly maintained that activity level two days later. Per Alec Lewis of The Athletic, O'Connell also wouldn't name a starter for Week 7 between Wentz and second-year pro J.J. McCarthy, who was limited Wednesday in his first practice since he suffered a high right-ankle sprain Week 2. How McCarthy fares as the week continues likely will determine who is under center for Minnesota on Sunday versus the Eagles.