Wentz (shoulder) signed a contract with Minnesota on Thursday, Rob Kleifield of the Vikings' official site reports.

Wentz will return to Minnesota for a second season, adding depth to a quarterback room that already includes the recently signed Kyler Murray as well as holdovers J.J. McCarthy (hand) and Max Brosmer. Murray and McCarthy will likely be competing for the starting job throughout training camp and the preseason, but if the Vikings were to trade McCarthy prior to Week 1, Wentz could open the 2026 campaign in the No. 2 spot on the depth chart. Before undergoing season-ending surgery on his left shoulder in late October, Wentz made five starts in place of an injured McCarthy during the 2025 season, completing 110 of 169 pass attempts (65.1 percent) for 1,216 yards, six touchdowns and five interceptions while adding 57 yards on 11 carries.