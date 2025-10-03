Wentz is slated to start at quarterback Sunday's game against the Browns in London, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

With J.J. McCarthy (ankle) having yet to resume practicing and set to miss his third straight game Sunday, Wentz will pick up another start, including his second in a row overseas. Through his first two games at the helm, Wentz has guided the Vikings to a 1-1 record while completing 44 of 66 pass attempts for 523 yards and four touchdowns. However, despite his generally efficient play, Wentz has been prone to some sloppiness, as he's tossed two interceptions and has taken nine sacks behind a banged-up offensive line. The Vikings will once again be without three starting offensive linemen in Week 5 against a stout Browns defense, which could render Wentz an unreliable fantasy option in leagues that start just one quarterback. Minnesota is on bye for Week 6, so the health of McCarthy in addition to Wentz's performance against the Browns will both be factors in determining which of the two quarterbacks will garner the start Week 7 versus the Eagles.