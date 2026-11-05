Wentz is stated to start Monday night's game against the Bills, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Wentz will get the Week 9 assignment at QB for the Vikings, with Kyler Murray viewed as week-to-week with a hamstring strain, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Max Brosmer will be the team's backup versus Buffalo, and perhaps longer should Murray's injury linger. Wentz thus represents an option for those in Superflex formats or are otherwise in need of signal-caller help due to injury or bye week issues.