Wentz (left shoulder) was listed as limited on Monday's practice estimate, Craig Peters of the Vikings' official site reports.

Wentz initially injured his left non-throwing shoulder Week 5 against the Browns in London but was able to suit up Sunday against the Eagles following a Week 6 bye. Overall, he completed 26 of 42 passes for 313 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions, tallied four carries for 28 yards and didn't lose his only fumble. Wentz is averaging 268 passing yards per game and has a 5:4 TD:INT in his four-game starting stint in place of second-year signal-caller J.J. McCarthy, who remains in recovery mode from the high right-ankle sprain that he suffered Week 2. McCarthy also was listed as limited Monday, but Wentz appears poised to lead Minnesota's offense again Thursday at the Chargers, something that likely will be announced in advance of that contest.