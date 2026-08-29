Wentz completed three of four passes for 15 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions and ran once for no gain in Friday's 34-6 preseason loss to the Broncos. He also fumbled once but recovered.

The battle for the Vikings' No. 2 quarterback job has been a fluid situation this summer, and J.J. McCarthy's absence Friday due to an ankle injury only served to add further intrigue. Wentz had already forced head coach Kevin O'Connell to modify his stance on the role being McCarthy's by going 18-for-25 for 173 yards and a touchdown with no interceptions over his first two preseason games, and McCarthy hurt his own cause in the second exhibition by missing two open receivers for potential touchdowns. Wentz drew the start in McCarthy's absence against Denver on Friday, and in a perhaps telling sign, was protected from injury by playing on only the first two drives.