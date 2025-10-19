Wentz completed 26 of 42 passes for 313 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions and added four rushes for 28 yards in the Vikings' 28-22 loss to the Eagles on Sunday. He also fumbled once but recovered.

Facing the team that drafted him second overall back in 2016, Wentz put together a fantasy-friendly effort save for his pair of interceptions, one which was a pick-six. The veteran signal-caller connected on 25+-yard completions with each of his top three receivers -- Jordan Addison, Justin Jefferson and Jalen Nailor -- and he saw a fourth-quarter touchdown pass to T.J. Hockenson reversed on replay when it was determined the tight end didn't maintain control all the way through his attempted catch. Wentz's yardage total marked his second time eclipsing the 300-yard threshold during his four-game starting tenure, and he projects to remain under center for Thursday night's Week 8 road matchup against the Chargers since the Vikings are expected to give J.J. McCarthy (ankle) one more game before considering reinserting him into action.