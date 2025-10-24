Wentz completed 15 of 27 passes for 144 yards with a touchdown and an interception in the Vikings' 37-10 loss to the Chargers on Thursday night. He also fumbled once but recovered.

Wentz's final stat line essentially underscores how difficult a night it was for the veteran quarterback against a defense that sacked him five times. The 2016 second overall pick finished with a meager 67.5 QB rating and essentially sealed the loss with his one pick, which came at the Chargers' 33-yard line early in the fourth quarter on a pass intended for Justin Jefferson. Wentz certainly has had his moments during his five-game starting tenure, but his days as the top quarterback may be over for the time being because J.J. McCarthy (ankle) should have a chance to return for a Week 9 divisional road clash against the Lions on Sunday, Nov. 2.