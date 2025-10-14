Wentz (sore left shoulder) was able to practice Monday, the Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

Wentz briefly left Minnesota's last game Oct. 6 against the Browns in London with a sore left, non-throwing shoulder but was able to finish the game. It sounds like the rest during the team's bye shouldn't make this an issue for his playing time. However, J.J. McCarthy (ankle) returned to practice Monday for the first time since Sept. 14, so Wentz may move to the bench Sunday against the Eagles. However, the Vikings will likely decide on a starting quarterback later in the week.