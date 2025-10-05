Vikings' Carson Wentz: Returns to Sunday's game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wentz returned to Sunday's game against the Browns for the third quarter after having exited with a left shoulder injury in the second quarter.
Wentz will thus look to help the Vikings overcome a 10-7 halftime deficit, with Max Brosmer on hand should he suffer an setbacks with his (non-throwing) shoulder.
