The Vikings are signing Wentz to a contract, Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network report.

Wentz had a workout with Minnesota on Saturday, and the team apparently liked what it saw from the veteran QB. Heading into the weekend, Sam Howell had been slated to back up starter J.J. McCarthy for the Vikings, but Howell was traded to the Eagles on Sunday in a deal that also included draft picks. The trade cleared the way for Wentz to be the obvious No. 2 QB in Minnesota, giving the club a veteran backup with plenty of prior success and a mentor for McCarthy, who hasn't yet played in his first NFL regular-season game.