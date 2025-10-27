Vikings' Carson Wentz: Slated for season-ending surgery
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wentz is expected to undergo season-ending surgery to address his left shoulder injury, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Wentz played the majority of snaps in Minnesota's last five games with J.J. McCarthy (ankle) working his way back from a multi-week injury, but the veteran was clearly playing through pain during last Thursday's 37-10 loss to the Chargers. Per Dane Mizutani of the St. Paul Pioneer Press, the Vikings have officially placed Wentz on IR. The transaction confirms that McCarthy will start Sunday's road matchup against the Lions, if healthy, and leaves Max Brosmer in position to handle No. 2 quarterback duties for Minnesota.
