Wentz completed 12 of 19 passes for 133 yards and three touchdowns after replacing Kyler Murray (concussion) in the first quarter of Sunday's 39-22 win over the Packers. Wentz also rushed five times for minus-1 yard and threw a successful two-point conversion.

Wentz was ready to play after Murray's first-quarter exit, and the veteran backup orchestrated an impressive comeback, during which the Vikings scored 22 unanswered fourth-quarter points. Wentz connected with Justin Jefferson for a 39-yard touchdown in the second quarter and a nine-yard touchdown in the fourth, sandwiched around a 16-yard touchdown pass to T.J. Hockenson in the third quarter. If Murray doesn't clear concussion protocol in time to face the Bears on the road in Week 2, Wentz would presumably be tabbed for the start over J.J. McCarthy.