Wentz completed 25 of 34 passes for 236 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions while adding three rushes for 13 yards in the Vikings' 21-17 win over the Browns in London on Sunday.

Wentz exited the game with a left shoulder injury late in the second quarter, although he technically only missed the end-of-half kneel-down play before returning to start the second half. The veteran quarterback's presence would end up proving critical in the Vikings' comeback win, as Wentz battled through the injury and a ferocious Browns pass rush to ultimately helm a game-winning 10-play, 80-yard march that he capped off with a 12-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Addison. Wentz went a blistering 9-for-9 on that final drive, capping off what might have been the final installment of his current starting tenure in fine fashion. Minnesota now heads into a Week 6 bye, and J.J. McCarthy (ankle) may be ready to return to action when the Eagles pay a visit for a Week 7 matchup on Sunday, Oct. 19.