Wentz completed 14 of 20 passes for 173 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions while adding two rush attempts for four yards in the Vikings' 48-10 win over the Bengals on Sunday.

Making the first of what project to be multiple starts in place of J.J. McCarthy (ankle), Wentz enjoyed some good fortune in the form of game script. The veteran signal-caller certainly had a hand in that by connecting with Josh Oliver on a 12-yard touchdown pass to cap off the opening possession, and the Vikings' defense's ability to repeatedly stymie fellow backup-turned-starter Jake Browning also played out favorably for Wentz in terms of being able to continue running a balanced offense. The Vikings eventually ran away with the game beginning in the second quarter, leaving Wentz in a low-pressure scenario that he thrived in. With McCarthy's recovery expected to take multiple weeks, Wentz projects to remain under center when the Vikings face off with the Steelers in Dublin, Ireland next Sunday.