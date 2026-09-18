Coach Kevin O'Connell said Friday that Wentz will be the Vikings' starting quarterback Sunday at Chicago with Kyler Murray (concussion) ruled out for that contest.

Wentz stepped in for Murray 12 plays into this past Sunday's game against the Packers and helped guide the Vikings to a 39-22 win, but the former completed 12 of 19 passes for just 133 yards. Wentz did toss three touchdowns -- 39 and nine yards to Justin Jefferson, 16 yards to T.J. Hockenson -- but otherwise he managed the game and didn't commit a turnover. O'Connell relayed to Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com that he expects Murray to clear the concussion protocol next week, so Sunday's nod could be Wentz's last for some time.