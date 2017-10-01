Keenum completed 16 of 30 passes for 219 yards without a touchdown or turnover in Sunday's 14-7 loss to the Lions.

Keenum turned back into a pumpkin after throwing for 369 yards and three touchdowns in last week's win over Tampa Bay. He started the first nine games of the season for the Rams last year and is among the NFL's most capable backup quarterbacks. Picking up Keenum as insurance for the injury-prone Sam Bradford (knee) has proven to be a wise move for Minnesota, especially since Bradford doesn't seem likely to return in Week 5 considering he still isn't practicing. With zero turnovers through three starts with the Vikings, Keenum's at least keeping the team in games.