Keenum replaced an injured Sam Bradford in the second quarter of Monday's win at Chicago and was 17 of 21 passing for 140 yards and a touchdown.

Bradford aggravated a knee injury and his status for next week is in doubt, making it look likely Keenum will start against Green Bay. However, a decision on Minnesota's starting quarterback may not come until later in the week. Keenum bounced back from a disappointing performance last week against Detroit as he made several big plays in the second half to lead the team to a win.