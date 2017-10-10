Vikings' Case Keenum: Comes off bench in winning effort
Keenum replaced an injured Sam Bradford in the second quarter of Monday's win at Chicago and was 17 of 21 passing for 140 yards and a touchdown.
Bradford aggravated a knee injury and his status for next week is in doubt, making it look likely Keenum will start against Green Bay. However, a decision on Minnesota's starting quarterback may not come until later in the week. Keenum bounced back from a disappointing performance last week against Detroit as he made several big plays in the second half to lead the team to a win.
