Vikings' Case Keenum: Confirmed as Week 11 starter
The Vikings have confirmed that Keenum will start Sunday's home game against the Rams.
It's not really a surprise to see Keenum retain the starting assignment this week after leading the Vikings to a 38-30 win (the team's fifth straight) over Washington in Week 10, a game in which he threw for 304 yards, to go along with four TDs and two picks. As a result, Teddy Bridgewater, who the team activated last week, will continue to serve as Keenum's backup Sunday. Keenum, who played for the Rams in 2015 and 2016, figures to be hard-pressed to approach his production last weekend though, while facing a surging Los Angeles squad that has outscored its opponents by a 117-24 mark over its last three contests.
More News
-
Vikings' Case Keenum: Likely to get another start•
-
Vikings' Case Keenum: Not named as Week 11 starter•
-
Vikings' Case Keenum: Tosses four scores•
-
Vikings' Case Keenum: Will remain Week 10 starter•
-
Vikings' Case Keenum: Tosses two touchdown versus Browns•
-
Vikings' Case Keenum: Starting again this week•
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
What You Missed: Olsen nearing return
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
-
Week 11 Rankings Breakdown
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 11.
-
Week 11 waiver wire options
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down all your best waiver wire options for Week 11 and helps you get...
-
Week 11 Trade Chart: Time to deal
Is your trade deadline this week? Our Trade Values Chart will help you cut a deal to help you...
-
Best Week 11 streaming options
Heath Cummings is advising streaming Blake Bortles and Marcedes Lewis in Week 11.