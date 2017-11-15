The Vikings have confirmed that Keenum will start Sunday's home game against the Rams.

It's not really a surprise to see Keenum retain the starting assignment this week after leading the Vikings to a 38-30 win (the team's fifth straight) over Washington in Week 10, a game in which he threw for 304 yards, to go along with four TDs and two picks. As a result, Teddy Bridgewater, who the team activated last week, will continue to serve as Keenum's backup Sunday. Keenum, who played for the Rams in 2015 and 2016, figures to be hard-pressed to approach his production last weekend though, while facing a surging Los Angeles squad that has outscored its opponents by a 117-24 mark over its last three contests.