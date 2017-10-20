Vikings coach Mike Zimmer confirmed that Keenum will start Sunday's game against Baltimore, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Sam Bradford (knee) is still hurting and Teddy Bridgewater (knee) hasn't practiced enough to be ready for a game. Keenum's spot will be tenuous heading forward, but he'll get the nod for at least one more week as the Vikings take aim at a Baltimore defense that's held opponents to a 71.1 passer rating.