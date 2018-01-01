Keenum was 21-of-29 passing for 189 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions in Sunday's win over Chicago.

Keenum didn't need to do too much in the passing game after the Vikings got an early lead, but he was efficient as usual with a 101.1 passer rating. He'll try to keep his unexpected breakout season going at home in the playoffs after a bye.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories