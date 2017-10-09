With Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer indicating earlier that he "anticipates" Sam Bradford (knee) to play Monday against the Bears, Keenum will likely settle back into his normal backup role, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

Keenum has had the keys to the Vikings' offense the last three weeks after Bradford came out of the team's season-opening win over the Saints with a bone bruise in his surgically repaired left knee. Though the Vikings have won just one of the three games Keenum has started, the 29-year-old has proven capable under center, completing 61 percent of his passes for 755 yards, three touchdowns and no turnovers. Despite his solid performance, Keenum won't present a serious threat to Bradford if the latter is reasonably healthy, which now seems to be the case. So long as Bradford, who is officially listed as a game-time decision, makes it through pregame warmups without issue, Keenum will be holding a clipboard in Week 5.