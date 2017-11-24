Vikings' Case Keenum: Getting another start
Keenum will start against the Falcons in Week 13, but Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said the team is still re-evaluating its quarterback situation on a weekly basis, Andrew Krammer of The Star Tribune reports.
As much as the Vikings want to see Teddy Bridgewater under center, Keenum is making it impossible for the thriving team to make a change. He's led Minnesota to seven consecutive victories, most recently completing 21 of 30 passes for 282 yards and two scores (with another touchdown on the ground) in Thursday's 30-23 win over the Lions. Keenum may have even earned some leash to work with, whereas it once seemed a single bad outing would be enough to give Bridgewater the job. There is some potential for a step backward the next two weeks when the Vikings travel to Atlanta and Carolina (in that order).
