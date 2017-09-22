Vikings' Case Keenum: Getting another start
With Sam Bradford (knee) ruled out, Keenum will start Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, ESPN.com reports.
Bradford was held out of Friday's practice and is now getting a second opinion on his surgically-repaired left knee. Keenum was totally ineffective in his last start, completing 20 of 37 passes for 167 yards, despite playing with a solid receiving corps and the benefit of an efficient running game. Facing a Tampa Bay defense that shut down the Bears last week, Keenum is a bottom-five option among Week 3 starting quarterbacks. His presence under center necessitates major downgrades for the rest of the Minnesota offense.
