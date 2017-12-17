Vikings' Case Keenum: Just three incompletions in dominant win
Keenum completed 20 of 23 passes for 236 yards and two touchdowns while adding a 20-yard rush in Sunday's 34-7 victory over the Bengals.
Keenum was accurate and efficient, misfiring on just three passes while throwing touchdown passes from 20 yards and one yard out to Stefon Diggs and Kyle Rudolph, respectively. He was replaced by Teddy Bridgewater after the Rudolph score gave Minnesota a 34-0 lead, but there's no quarterback controversy here. Any inkling of such a narrative was put to rest when Bridgewater promptly threw an interception on his first passing attempt.
