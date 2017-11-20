Vikings' Case Keenum: Keeps on rolling in Week 11 win
Keenum completed 27 of 38 passes for 280 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions in Sunday's 24-7 win over the Rams. He also gained 20 yards on three rushes.
Teddy Bridgewater's looming presence doesn't seem to have shaken up Keenum over the last two games, as he's now thrown for 584 yards and generated a 5:2 TD:INT ratio over that pair of contests. Keenum has completed better than 70 percent of his throws in both of those games as well, leading the Vikings to a pair of impressive wins. He got some help from Adam Thielen on his one touchdown Sunday, as the talented receiver took a short throw 65 yards to the house in the fourth quarter to give Minnesota a decisive 20-7 lead at the time. Given his play over the last two weeks and the team's stellar 8-2 record with him at the helm, Keenum appears to be a lock to once again be behind center against the Lions in a key Week 12 divisional road showdown on Thanksgiving Day.
