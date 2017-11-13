Vikings' Case Keenum: Likely to get another start
The Vikings are expected to stick with Keenum as their starter for Week 11 against the Rams, Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reports.
Per ESPN.com's Courtney Cronin, Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said he hasn't announced a decision to his team and doesn't plan to do so before Wednesday. It makes sense that Keenum would get at least one more start, coming off a 304-yard, four-touchdown performance in Sunday's 38-30 road win over the Redskins. The Vikings may be eager to see Teddy Bridgewater in a game, but it's tough for a division-leading team to justify benching a quarterback who's produced five consecutive victories. Keenum nonetheless remains on a short leash, in part because he, Bridgewater and Sam Bradford (knee) are all scheduled to become free agents in the offseason.
