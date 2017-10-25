Keenum was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice due to a chest injury.

Keenum likely picked up the injury in Sunday's 24-16 win over the Ravens. It doesn't seem like a major concern for his availability for Sunday's game against the Browns in London. Keenum should get at least one more game in as the starting quarterback before he faces pressure from Teddy Bridgewater (knee) and/or Sam Bradford (knee) when the Vikings come out of a Week 9 bye.