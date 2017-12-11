Vikings' Case Keenum: Locked in as Week 15 starter
Keenum will start in Week 15 against the Bengals, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
The rumors about Teddy Bridgewater taking the job went quiet the past month as Keenum continued to play at a high level. Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer made it clear that one bad outing won't cost Keenum the job, as Sunday's 31-24 loss in Carolina was preceded by eight consecutive victories, with five of those coming against teams that currently own winning records. Keenum threw two picks and lost a fumble in Sunday's loss, but he also tossed a pair of touchdowns while accounting for 320 yards of offense (40 on the ground).
